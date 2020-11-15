Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.

"Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

"Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned the demise of Chatterjee on Twitter and said that the Indian silver screen has lost a gem.

"Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took Bengali cinema to new heights. In Soumitra Da, Indian silver screen has lost a gem," Shah tweeted.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said.

Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.

The 85-year-old died at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

Legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee was also known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray.