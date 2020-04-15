Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today asked people to not be scared as the number of coronavirus cases increase in Indore. The industrial hub has so far reported 427 COVID-19 patients.

The chief minister said that the numbers are likely to increase in Indore further as the authorities have started testing extensively. "People in Indore shouldn't be scared, numbers will increase", said Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister added that there were no proper testing infrastructure in Indore before March 23. At present, rapid tests are being performed at 9 labs. "We are also sending samples to Delhi for tests. That is why the number of cases is rising," Chouhan added.

As many as 50 deaths has been reported from Madhya Pradesh since the outbreak. The death toll in India increased to 377, according to ministry of health and welfare. The state accounts for over 13% coronavirus fatalities in the country.

"Most of the new patients from Indore are either relatives or close acquaintances of people who earlier tested positive for coronavirus," Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) said. At least 37 people people have been discharged after recovery.

The chief minister added that that extensive testing was the only way to control COVID-19 pandemic. "If someone doesn't know that they're positive, they will not only risk their own lives but that of others too. So we decided to conduct testings extensively," said Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister assured that the state government would help migrant workers stuck at other places. "We spoke to other CMs to make arrangements for their food and shelter," he said. The state government has decided to transfer an amount of ₹1,000 to those who could not return to the state amid lockdown. The daily wage earners can withdraw the money wherever they are, Chouhan said.

“Don’t worry we’ll send you more money if needed. We’re standing with you. I request people’s representatives to make a list of all such people and send it to the Chief Minister’s Office or District collector’s office. We will send money as and when the list is sent to us," said Chouhan.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on March 23.

The second phase of nationwide lockdown began today. India's COVID-19 count has climbed to 11,439. In the the view of coronavirus outbreak in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend the lockdown till May 3.

Share Via