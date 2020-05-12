'Coronavirus isn't here on a tourist visa with an expiry date': Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said that if lockdown is extended for much longer duration then the country will be "risking economic hara-kiri". He said that while the lockdown has been able to save lakhs of lives, its further extension could lead to severe difficulties for weaker sections of the society., he tweeted. "But if the lockdown is extended for much longer, we will be risking economic hara-kiri. A functioning & growing economy is like an immune system for livelihoods. A lockdown weakens that immune system and most hurts the impoverished in our society," Mahindra said in a tweet.

But this doesn't mean the lockdown hasn't helped, he added.

"India’s avoided lakhs of potential deaths in its collective fight. India’s death rate per million is currently 1.4 compared to the global average at 35 & the US at 228. We’ve also bought time to enhance medical infrastucture," the veteran industrialist noted.

In a series of tweets, he further said the number of new cases has risen, despite flattening the previous few days. He also cautioned that we shouldn't expect a swift flattening of the curve.

"The number of new cases has risen, despite flattening the previous few days. With higher testing, a continuing rise is inevitable given the low absolute number of cases relative to our population & the rest of the world. We shouldn't expect a swift flattening of the curve," the business honcho said in a tweet.

The industrialist further said that the country's goal should be to continue preventing avoidable deaths. "We need to 1) Rapidly build field hospitals equipped with oxygen lines (ventilators aren’t critical now) 2) Deploy widespread testing and tracing. 3)Focus on containment not through zones but at sub pin code levels." he added.

And finally, effort should be made to protect the elderly and the medically vulnerable sections of the society, Mahindra said. "We have to live with the virus. It's not here on a tourist visa with an expiry date," Mahindra tweeted quoting a colleague.

India is under an extended lockdown till 17 May to contain the spread of coronavirus that has infected 70,756 and killed 2,293 people, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

