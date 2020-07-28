Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently undergoing Covid-19 treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, 'couldn't hold back his tears' after his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for the novel coronavirus. Big B, in his latest tweet, wrote, "After my daughter-in-law and granddaughter were discharged from the hospital, I couldn't stop my tears," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi.

After spending 10 days in the hospital, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from the hospital on Monday. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm the news. "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home," Abhishek tweeted.

The 44-year-old actor added that he and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, are still under the care of medical staff at the Nanavati Hospital's isolation ward.

“My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever."

Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter were shifted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital on July 17, almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek were admitted to the hospital on July 11. The father-son duo has been sharing health updates with their fans on various social media platforms.

