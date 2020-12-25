Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Count me as your sister': Mamata writes to Aamartya Sen on land row
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

'Count me as your sister': Mamata writes to Aamartya Sen on land row

1 min read . 09:04 PM IST PTI

  • Banerjee has claimed that the celebrated economist was often targeted because of his anti-BJP stance
  • She wrote that some nouveau invaders in Visva-Bharati have started raising surprising and completely baseless allegations about Sen's familial properties in Shantiniketan

Expressing pain and anguish at recent developments alluding to Amartya Sen's familial properties in Shantiniketan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to the Nobel laureate asking him to count her as a sister and friend in his war against "intolerance and totalitarianism".

Expressing pain and anguish at recent developments alluding to Amartya Sen's familial properties in Shantiniketan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to the Nobel laureate asking him to count her as a sister and friend in his war against "intolerance and totalitarianism".

Banerjee termed the accusations as untrue, and unfair attacks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Russians dismayed at vaccine exports, call for more doses at home

1 min read . 10:07 PM IST

Meet Arya Rajendran, India’s youngest mayor from Kerala's capital

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST

RBI faces tough task of regulating lending apps

3 min read . 09:52 PM IST

Protesting farmers will meet again tomorrow to discuss Centre's invite for talks

2 min read . 09:47 PM IST

Banerjee termed the accusations as untrue, and unfair attacks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Russians dismayed at vaccine exports, call for more doses at home

1 min read . 10:07 PM IST

Meet Arya Rajendran, India’s youngest mayor from Kerala's capital

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST

RBI faces tough task of regulating lending apps

3 min read . 09:52 PM IST

Protesting farmers will meet again tomorrow to discuss Centre's invite for talks

2 min read . 09:47 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Speaking on the controversy about Sen allegedly being in illegal possession of Visva-Bharati land, Banerjee has claimed that the celebrated economist was often targeted because of his anti-BJP stance.

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

In her letter to the Nobel laureate, she wrote that some nouveau invaders in Visva-Bharati have started raising surprising and completely baseless allegations about Sen's familial properties in Shantiniketan.

"This pains me, and I want to express my solidarity with you in your battles against the bigotry of the majoritarians in this country, the battles that have made you an enemy of these forces of untruth," Banerjee wrote.

"Kindly count me as your sister and friend in your just war against intolerance and totalitarianism," she wrote in her letter to Sen.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.