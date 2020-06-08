Citing the steady rise in coronavirus count in the national capital, the state health minister Satyendar Jain defended Delhi government's decision to reserve hospital beds for its citizens. 'Delhi has registered over 1,000 cases daily in the past few days and will need up to 15,000-17,000 in the next two weeks', Jain said.

"Since the doubling rate of cases is 14-15 days, we think coronavirus cases will reach 56,000 in the next 15 days," state health minister added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that 10,000 beds under the Delhi government would be reserved for residents and beds under the Central government can be used by all. The private hospitals covering special treatment will be open to all, he mentioned.

When asked whether the Delhi government's decision to block beds for virus patients from the state was justified, Jain said, "the people of Delhi need space for treatment. Besides, neighbouring states say they do not even have coronavirus cases."

"If they are not even saying they have virus cases then what is the issue?" Jain asked.

With a huge spike of over 1,300 cases in last 24 hours, the coronavirus count in Delhi increased to 28,936. Delhi had the most number of active coronavirus patients at 17,125, after Maharashtra. At least 51 people died due to COVID-10 infection, taking the toll in the state to 812.

The Delhi government on Sunday decided to open its borders for the inter-state movement today after a week. However, the commuters coming from Noida and Ghaziabad will face some restrictions.

Delhi government also permitted shopping malls and restaurants to open from today maintaining the guidelines issued by the Central government. However, hotels and banquet halls will remain closed.

Arvind Kejriwal is under self-isolation after he started showing symptoms of COVID-19. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener is likely to undergo a test for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 2.5 lakh on Monday. The death toll from the virus surged past 7,000.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated