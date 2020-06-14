‘Covid management calls for active participation of the private sector’

We have also empaneled more than 1,500 hospitals recently to increase access to both covid-19 and more importantly, non-covid-19 health conditions. NHA has started empaneling the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved private labs directly for covid testing. The NHA is using its call centre to manage the covid-19 helpline 1075. We have fielded and followed up with more than 5 million calls so far. We are also using our large database to identify people who are at a high risk of mortality from covid infection, in particular —elderly people with co-morbidities. We are also using our daily hospitalization reports to see if there is a spike in respiratory or influenza-like illnesses in any part of the country. These spikes could be the leading indicators of covid-19 spread. NHA alerts the local authorities about such spikes on a daily basis. We identify such hotspots and report to the state authorities for undertaking on-ground verification.