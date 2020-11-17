‘Deals struck in the past to be blamed for de-industrialization’

India must adopt an Atmanirbhar Bharat approach in future trade deals, as some of the past agreements resulted in the de-industrialization of some sectors, foreign minister S. Jaishankar cautioned on Monday.

Those calling for increased openness and efficiency were not presenting the full picture, he added. “Without exaggeration, what we will be deciding now will determine whether India will become a first class industrial power or not," Jaishankar said in an address to the Deccan Dialogue organized by the Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business and the foreign ministry.

The minister’s comments comes a day after 10 countries from South-East Asia joined China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia to form what is billed as the world’s largest free trade deal—the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Last year, India had opted out of the pact citing concerns that Chinese products could swamp the domestic market via third countries.

The minister said: “As the world of technology applications and global production becomes more integrated, choices today have a much deeper strategic implication. The limited progress we have made and the gap with our real potential puts us in an especially difficult position."

“In the name of openness, we allowed subsidized products and unfair production advantages from abroad to prevail. And all the while, this was justified by the mantra of an open and globalized economy. It was quite extraordinary that an economy as attractive as India allowed the framework to be set by others. With the passage of time, our predicament became increasingly serious. The choice was to double down on an approach whose damaging consequences were apparent; or to have the courage to think through the problem for ourselves. We chose the latter."

“That is why, the outlook of Atmanirbhar Bharat is so crucial. This approach is a case for building strong national capabilities," he said.

