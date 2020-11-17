‘Deals struck in the past to be blamed for de-industrialization’

“In the name of openness, we allowed subsidized products and unfair production advantages from abroad to prevail. And all the while, this was justified by the mantra of an open and globalized economy. It was quite extraordinary that an economy as attractive as India allowed the framework to be set by others. With the passage of time, our predicament became increasingly serious. The choice was to double down on an approach whose damaging consequences were apparent; or to have the courage to think through the problem for ourselves. We chose the latter."