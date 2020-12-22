OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Deeply honoured:' PM Modi says 'will continue working with US' after receiving 'Legion of Merit' Award
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi

'Deeply honoured:' PM Modi says 'will continue working with US' after receiving 'Legion of Merit' Award

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 05:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Trump presented PM Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit Award for his leadership in elevating India and US strategic partnership

'Deeply honoured,' wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform after receiving 'Legion of Merit' Award by United States President Donald Trump. "It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership," Modi further mentioned.

Donald Trump presented Narendra Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit Award for his leadership in elevating India and US strategic partnership, Robert C. O' Brien, National Security Advisor said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Bhatkali biryani is topped with fried onions, curry or mint leaves.

Biryani and healthy meals top Swiggy's annual food trends

3 min read . 06:17 PM IST
As things stand, scheduled commercial international air travel is suspended by the Indian government at least till 31 December. Photo: Hindustan Times

Recovery in international flights could be delayed due to new virus strain

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST
File Photo: Donald Trump

$900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

6 min read . 06:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa attends the inauguration of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI19-11-2020_000070A)

Karnataka: No need to impose night curfew for now, says B S Yediyurappa

2 min read . 05:54 PM IST

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States, accepted the medal on the behalf of Modi.

"The 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity," the Prime Minister further said.

"On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government's firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties," Modi mentioned.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout