Home >News >India >'Deeply honoured:' PM Modi says 'will continue working with US' after receiving 'Legion of Merit' Award
'Deeply honoured:' PM Modi says 'will continue working with US' after receiving 'Legion of Merit' Award

1 min read . 05:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Trump presented PM Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit Award for his leadership in elevating India and US strategic partnership

'Deeply honoured,' wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform after receiving 'Legion of Merit' Award by United States President Donald Trump. "It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership," Modi further mentioned.

'Deeply honoured,' wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform after receiving 'Legion of Merit' Award by United States President Donald Trump. "It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership," Modi further mentioned.

Donald Trump presented Narendra Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit Award for his leadership in elevating India and US strategic partnership, Robert C. O' Brien, National Security Advisor said.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States, accepted the medal on the behalf of Modi.

"The 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity," the Prime Minister further said.

"On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government's firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties," Modi mentioned.

