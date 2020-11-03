Subscribe
'Deeply shocked by terror attacks in Vienna': PM Modi tweets condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Deeply shocked by terror attacks in Vienna': PM Modi tweets condolences

1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi says India stands with Austria during this tragic time
  • Gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least two people and wounding several more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he is "deeply shocked" and "saddened" by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna, adding that India stands with the European country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he is "deeply shocked" and "saddened" by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna, adding that India stands with the European country.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," PM Modi tweeted.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," PM Modi tweeted.

Gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least two people and wounding several more.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has described it as a "repulsive terror attack", according to media reports.

