'Delhi Chalo' march: Farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today

The farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws have threatened to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway today. Farmer leaders said major highways linking the national capital will be blocked from Sunday and they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when they have called for a nationwide protest. Agitating farmers picketed highway toll plazas in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Saturday and claimed thousands more will soon arrive on Delhi's borders to intensify their stir against the Centre's new agri laws.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu said that thousands of farmers will start their 'Delhi Chalo' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu said that thousands of farmers will start their 'Delhi Chalo' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am on Sunday.

Farmer union leaders will also sit on a hunger strike between 8 AM and 5 PM at the Singhu Border during the nationwide protest on December 14 against the new agriculture laws, he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of security personnel are deployed at border points on highways linking Delhi following an announcement by the farmer unions to block the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra Expressways.

Union Minister Som Prakash, who is negotiating with protesting farmers, said efforts are being made to call an early meeting with farmer leaders.

The two sides have had five rounds of talks. The farmers have rejected a government offer to amend the farm laws and give a "written assurance" on continuing the MSP system.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.