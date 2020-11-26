Amid a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the positivity rate in the city has come down to 8.5% in the last three weeks.

The Delhi Health Minister also said that "no schools will reopen" in the city until the Delhi government is completely assured of the Covid-19 situation being in control.

"A vaccine will hopefully soon be out," Satyendar Jain says as the national capital battles a third - and most severe, so far - wave of infections.

Jain had also claimed that Delhi reported the "least fatality" per million population among the four metro cities in India.

The Delhi Health Minister asserted that the AAP government will do its best to save every life.

"Delhi has least fatality per million amongst all 4 metro cities in India. There are 860 deaths per million in Mumbai, in Kolkata 562, in Chennai 538 whereas in Delhi 435 deaths per million. We will do our best to save each and every life," Jain tweeted along with a list.

The list shared also included cities like Yanam, Pune, Nagpur, Sangli, Raigad, Satara, Puducherry, and Thane -- all having fatality per million more than Delhi.

Deputy CM Sisodia on Delhi schools re-opening

Two days back, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there is no chance of Delhi schools re-opening any time soon.

"No chances of schools opening soon. No parent would want to send their children until they are assured that they will be safe," Sisodia stated, adding that no parent would risk their kid's health at this time.

Schools in Delhi have been shut since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in October, the AAP government said all city schools would remain closed till further notice.

According to the latest "unlock" guidelines, the govt has allowed schools, which are outside the Covid-19 containment zones, to re-open for Class 9 to 12. A list of provisions were suggested to minimise the spread of the deadly virus, but the final decision was left to state governments.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 5,246 fresh Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours as the positivity rate declined to 8.49%, the lowest since 28 October, while 99 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,720 on the same day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via