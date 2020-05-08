Home > News > India > 'Delighted to inaugurate the Link Road to Mansarovar Yatra': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated the Link Road to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via video conferencing. "Delighted to inaugurate the Link Road to Mansarovar Yatra today. The BRO achieved road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. Also flagged off a convoy of vehicles from Pithoragarh to Gunji through video conferencing." Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane were also present on the occasion.

Rajnath Singh congratulated Team BRO and said it has played a significant role in connecting the border areas. "I congratulate the BRO engineers and personnel whose dedication made this achievement possible. Team BRO has done tremendous work in the recent years and played a significant role in connecting the border areas." Singh said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry said the BRO in Uttarakhand has connected Kailash Mansarovar route to Lipulekh pass. "Border Roads Organisation connects Kailash Mansarovar Route to China Border. While combating COVID-19 pandemic, BRO in Uttarakhand has connected Kailash Mansarovar route to Lipulekh pass at a ht of 17,060 ft; thus providing connectivity to border villages and security forces," the Ministry tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI)

