'Desperate to cling to power': Amarinder Singh flays Akalis on farm bills

After the "politically motivated drama" of Harsimrat Kaur's resignation from the Union Cabinet, “clearly undertaken to save face" amid farmers’ unrest across Punjab, SAD president Sukhbir Badal was widely expected to pull his party out of the Union government, but it did not happen, said Amarinder Singh, seeking to deride the Akali leader for his "shameful double-speak". Lambasting Akalis for "actively supporting" the Union government in "selling off" the farmers' rights to the "monopolistic corporate houses through the unconstitutional and undemocratic farm Bills", the chief minister said the SAD has completely lost its political credibility after their antics on the new laws.