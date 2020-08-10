While the crescendo against the introduction of mother tongue as medium of instruction in schools, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has once again come out to defend the provision in the National Education Policy 2020.

"To those who doubt the benefit of using mother tongue as a medium of education, I'd say some top developed countries accomplished great achievements with it," said Ramesh Pokhriyal while speaking at Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh webinar.

Education Minister further pointed out that, "we aren't against English language but we want to strengthen Indian languages."

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Choice between 3 or 4 year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP.





