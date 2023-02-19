'Did a Union Minister make personal calls to save Adani FPO?' Congress' fresh attack on govt
- While posing a set of three questions to the government as part of the party's ‘Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun’ series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked PM Modi to break his silence on the issue.
The Congress on 18 February questioned the Modi government if a Union Minister had made personal calls to five-six of the most well-known business persons to invest their personal funds in the FPO.
