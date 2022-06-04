‘Do not disrupt peace’: Punjab CM says ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asserting that his government is committed to making Punjab a peaceful and frontrunner state in the country, he said anybody trying to disrupt peace will be dealt with sternly
CHANDIGARH :Ahead of the Operation Blue Star Anniversary in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation and urged the state police to be on high alert.
The Operation Blue Star Anniversary will be held on 6 June this year. The operation was carried out by the Indian army under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.
Known as 'Ghallugara Diwas', this is observed on 6 June every year. Mann reviewed the law and order situation in the state, the official notice stated.
The chief minister said no one should be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of state at any cost.
Chairing a meeting with senior officers of the police and civil administration, Mann asked them to ensure elaborate security arrangements before June 6 across the state.
Asserting that his government is committed to making Punjab a peaceful and frontrunner state in the country, he said anybody trying to disrupt peace will be dealt with sternly.
Some forces inimical to the progress and prosperity of the state are making constant attempts to derail the peace in the state. But the AAP government will not allow any such nefarious move to succeed, Mann said.
The Punjab Police has been put on high alert and central paramilitary forces have been deployed to assist them in maintaining peace in the state, the chief minister said.
Exhorting the Punjabis to uphold the ethos of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state, Mann urged them "to teach anti-Punjab forces a lesson by foiling all their conspiracies aimed at pushing Punjab back to the black days".
