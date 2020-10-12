Home >News >India >'Don't allow people without masks in pandal': Mamata Banerjee urges Durga Puja Committees
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
'Don't allow people without masks in pandal': Mamata Banerjee urges Durga Puja Committees

1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 08:21 PM IST ANI

Meanwhile attacking BJP, the Chief Minister said the party will not come to power as we need to follow tradition in politics but BJP will not understand this

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Durga Puja Committees not to allow people without masks in pandal during Puja celebrations.

Addressing a press conference here Banerjee said, "I request Durga Puja Committees to not allow people without masks in pandals. They should be kept in a separate zone. If puja committees can give masks then it's fine, but we can't expect everyone to do the same," Banerjee said.

"Delhi did not give permission except CR Park. Other states like Uttar Pradesh didn't even allow. We will allow celebrations but my only request is that everyone should wear masks and follow all precautionary protocols," added Banerjee.

This year, Durga Puja be celebrated from October 23 to October 26.

Meanwhile attacking BJP, the Chief Minister said the party will not come to power as we need to follow tradition in politics but BJP will not understand this.

"One side there is corona and dengue and the other side there is BJP. In Bengal, for politics, we need to follow tradition but BJP will not understand this. They want to come to power anyhow and we say that they will not," Banerjee said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

