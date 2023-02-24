'Don't fall into the trap...' Infosys' Narayana Murthy warns against Work From Home and moonlighting
He said that a small section of people work hard in the country and a majority of people have not imbibed the culture which is essential to fulfil the aspirations of PM Narendra Modi
India needs a culture of honesty, no favouritism, quicker decision making and hassle free transactions to prosper as a country said Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday.
