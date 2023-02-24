India needs a culture of honesty, no favouritism, quicker decision making and hassle free transactions to prosper as a country said Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday.

He was speaking at Asia Economic Dialogue organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. He said that a small section of people work hard in the country and a majority of people have not imbibed the culture which is essential to fulfil the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We need to build a culture of quick decision making, quick implementation, hassle less transactions, honesty in transactions, no favouritism," said Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

The only common aspect joining all the developed countries are such cultural attributes, he said.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy warned youngsters not to indulge in practices like moonlighting. He also said that youngsters should also not insist on working from home, and added ethics and laziness need to be given special focus.

"My fervent desire and humble desire to youngsters is please don't fall into this trap of I will moonlight, I will do work from home, I will come to office three days in a week," he said.

He added that both India and China were of the same size in the late 1940s, but China has grown to be six times the size of India due to the culture it has imbibed.

"There is a small section of India which works hard, which is honest, which has good work ethic, discipline, by and large this is not the predominant nature," Murthy said.

He recalled an incident that while setting up a facility in Shanghai in 2006, the mayor of Shanghai allocated a 25 acre land parcel in a day after the it selected by him and such pace of movement is lacking in India.

He said corruption is existent at lower levels and added that those in higher levels are very honest.

"If we want the business people to stay only in India and do everything in India, I think they will be very happy to do. All that we are respectfully requesting is that quick decisions must be taken, they must be implemented quickly and they should be no harassment, no unnecessary hurdle," he said.