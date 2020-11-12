'Don’t feel you can get Covid-19 only once': Poonawala warns against reinfection

Have you recovered from the novel coronavirus? Don't feel that you are safe now as you were already infected once. There are several reports from across the globe citing Covid-19 reinfection. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO), Serum Institute of India has asked people not to lose their guards and urged them to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Sharing a report of Bloomberg which talks about the devastating side -effects of the novel coronavirus, Adar Poonawalla tweeted: "Now there are clear reports of the terrible long-term effects of COVID19, so don’t feel you can get it once and that will be the end of it. You can get reinfected in a few months, so please continue taking precautions. Read about the long term effects here."

Now there are clear reports of the terrible long-term effects of COVID19, so don’t feel you can get it once and that will be the end of it. You can get reinfected in a few months, so please continue taking precautions. Read about the long term effects here https://t.co/PgwohNLmCM — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) November 10, 2020

It's almost a year and more than 52 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, but there’s still not much we understand about the deadly SARS-CoV-2.

Recently, a top ICMR official had said that one may get reinfected with the coronavirus if the antibodies against the infection diminish in the body in five months’ time after recovery. Several other global studies have shown that the antibodies also decline rapidly in an individual infected with Covid-19.

A recent study, which is published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, has found that reinfection could occur in Covid-19 patients, and the symptoms would likely to be more severe following the relapse of the viral infection.

There are as yet no vaccines or antiviral drugs to prevent or treat coronavirus infections. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India, and Brazil.

