NEW DELHI : China on Tuesday expressed the hope that India will treat its Confucius Institutes in a “fair and objective manner" and avoid politicizing them since they have played an important role in promoting Chinese language teaching and people-to-people and cultural contacts.

“We hope Indian relevant parties can treat Confucius Institutes and China-India higher education cooperation in an objective and fair manner, avoid politicizing normal cooperation, and maintain healthy and stable development of China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges," the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

The comment comes after reports that the education ministry could review the status of Confucius Institutes and “Confucius classrooms" established by China and seven Indian universities and colleges, as well as many agreements on inter-school cooperation.

The reported review comes amid tensions between India and China along their border and apparent Chinese reluctance to vacate Indian territory that it has intruded into.

“With increasingly close economic, trade and cultural exchanges between China and India, the demand for Chinese language teaching in India is growing," said Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong.

“All Confucius Institutes were established by the Chinese and Indian universities after signing legally binding cooperation agreement in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, friendly consultation, equality and mutual benefit, and on the premise that the Indian side applied voluntarily and met the conditions for running the Institute," Ji said.

“The school-running mode of Confucius Institutes has always been foreign side mainly managing, Chinese side assisting and both sides raising funds jointly," Ji said.

“Over the years, Confucius Institutes have played an important role in promoting Chinese language teaching in India and China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges. This has been generally recognized by the Indian education community," she added.

In recent weeks, New Delhi has banned almost 100 Chinese mobile phone apps like ByteDance’s popular video recording and sharing platform TikTok besides restricting Chinese imports of colour television sets and embargoing Chinese investments in key areas like roads and telecom.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via