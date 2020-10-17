'Durga Puja gift': Mamata announces sop for techies ahead of celebrations

'Durga Puja gift': Mamata announces sop for techies ahead of celebrations1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
The chief minister said that they will get several benefits with this announcement, including job certainty till the age of 60.
West Bengal govt has decided to offer a special 'Durga Puja gift' to techies in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that employees of state- run Webel Ltd and techies of agencies engaged will now be treated as contractual staffers of the state government.
"Bengal is known for its e-governance & today I'm pleased to announce my Pujo gift for young IT personnel working to improve our e-services for the people of Bengal. Webel/WTL/agency-engaged IT staff in state govt shall now be directly engaged as contractual staff of GoWB," she tweeted.
"They will also get 30 days leave & 10 days medical leave annually along with usual maternity leaves for women. They'll have tenure certainty till 60 years age & get ₹3 L on attaining 60 years as terminal benefit. Further, Swasthya Sathi will cover their medical expenses," Banerjee added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
