‘Entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal’: PM Modi on cyclone Amphan

New Delhi: No stone will be left unturned in helping those affected by cyclone Amphan , Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. "Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi further said that no stone will be left unturned in helping the affected.

"NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected,"he tweeted.

NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.



No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

He also expressed his concerns for the cyclone-struck Odisha. He said his thoughts were with the people of Odisha as the state battled with the effects of Cyclone ‘Amphan’. Modi assured full assistance to those affected.

"My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest," read his tweet.

My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic. The cyclone has left at least 12 people dead and damaged infrastructure in the state.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated