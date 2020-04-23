‘Entire world is praising PM Modi’s way of handling Covid-19 crisis’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in our country. Shah said that every Indian is feeling safe under PM Modi’s leadership and has trust in him. “Truth is self evident! Entire world is praising PM Narendra Modi , the way he is handling Covid-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership," Amit Shah tweeted out.

Truth is self evident!



Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership. pic.twitter.com/caq5y8Hjio — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2020

A survey of world leaders and their performance in the time of coronavirus pandemic claimed that PM Modi was ahead of Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron in approval ratings in their respective countries.

Yesterday, posting the same survey, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had praised PM Modi. " PM Narendra Modi leads #IndiaFightsCorona from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for PM Modi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic,"Sitharaman had tweeted out.

Public opinion based approval ratings of world leaders shown in the charts. @PMOIndia leads #IndiaFightsCorona from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for @narendramodi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/fwrRDsp0o7 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 22, 2020

Microsoft founder Bill Gates lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and proactive measures to flatten the Covid-19 curve in India.

"We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation," wrote Gates.

Earlier this month, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded steps taken by PM Modi to help the poor during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

PM Modi-led central government had imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25, which was later extended till May 3 to mitigate the transmission of deadly novel coronavirus.