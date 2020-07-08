'Every link of this crime should be unravelled,' Kerala CM writes to PM Modi

The case relates to a failed attempt to smuggle 30kg of gold using the diplomatic baggage system on Sunday. It was the biggest haul by the customs and the first time in the country where the diplomatic immunity for baggages was found to be used to smuggle gold. Swapna Suresh, the prime suspect in the racket, allegedly enjoyed the state government's patronage. She was working as a temporary consultant to one of the state IT department projects and is suspected to be very close to senior IAS official M. Sivasankar, a secretary to Vijayan and also the state IT secretary. She was terminated from the post after the case grabbed headlines. Shivashankar was removed from his post on Tuesday. Under fire from the opposition parties, Vijayan, who is set to face reelection next year, has welcomed any investigation into the case, or to his office.