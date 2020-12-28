‘Excessive fiscal tightening can prove to be counter-productive’

India’s post-pandemic medium-term growth rate is expected to be about 6.5%, said Shaun Roache, chief economist of Asia-Pacific at S&P Global Ratings. India should focus on crafting policies, in areas including infrastructure investment, land reforms, and contract enforcement, to secure sustainable recovery and limit permanent economic damage, Roache said in an interview. Edited excerpts:

What has the Indian government’s economic response to the coronavirus pandemic been so far?

Compared to India’s emerging market peers, the economic policy response to covid-19 has been much smaller. This partly explains why the fall in India’s output, compared to what it would have been without the virus, will be so big. We estimate that fiscal policy has added about one percentage point to demand during the current fiscal year, less than half of what we see elsewhere, including countries such as Brazil, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The good news is that India’s fiscal support was well directed, helping to cushion incomes and boost the welfare of India’s poorest citizens. Monetary policy has provided more support, but legacies of the past, including weak balance sheets of some large banks and struggles among non-bank financial firms, have meant that it took some time to have an effect. In recent months, financial conditions, including interest rates, bond yields, and lending rates, have eased a lot, which should help boost recovery. However, fiscal policy remains more important in this cycle.

The recent S&P report said it was surprised by the vigour of India’s economic recovery, but some say it may just be pent-up demand and is unsustainable. Do you agree?

The pace of India’s recovery has been a positive surprise for us, but it does follow a pattern we have seen elsewhere. As economies reopened, many households quickly brought down their savings and spent more. Some of this is pent-up demand, but in most cases, spending is still below where it was last year.

One important change is how consumers are spending. Indian consumers are spending relatively more on goods and less on services, such as eating out or travel. This is boosting the manufacturing sector and this is where we have seen the strongest numbers, including double-digit growth in the output of consumer durables. The momentum of this recovery may slow down, but we do expect improvement, especially if the government hits its targets for vaccinations in 2021.

What will be the economic impact of the border tensions between India and China? Can it affect India’s medium-term growth outlook?

Investment and productivity will determine how fast India grows over the next five to 10 years. Economists have learned that openness to the outside world, in terms of trade and investment, contribute to both higher overall investment and rapid improvement in productivity. If border tensions result in policies that make India less open, compared to what might have happened with a stable border, the growth will most likely be slower. Investment will be lower and, without the benefits of outside know-how and the pressures of external competition, productivity will suffer.

For now, we do not expect the border dispute to affect India’s post-covid medium-term growth rate, which we estimate to be about 6.5%. Still, we have seen a trend in recent years, in which countries across the world use trade and investment as diplomatic tools. In many cases, trade policies are being used as weapons in disputes that have little to do with economic and financial relations, including competing territorial claims. Some countries are asserting a need to erect trade and investment barriers for national security reasons. This is, of course, a judgement all governments must make and there is no doubt that geopolitical uncertainty has increased. We should recognize, however, that these policies do result in trade-offs, including to growth and the economic welfare of citizens.

There has been a lot of discussion on inflation targeting by the central bank and its efficacy. Should the government alter the current inflation target of 4% and look at a broader set of price indices or should it leave it as it is?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a challenging enough task to communicate and implement its current monetary policy, more so as inflation remains stubbornly high.

This is not unusual for a central bank that has only recently begun to target inflation in a formal way—we know it can take many years to build credibility with financial markets, households, and firms. Rather than rethinking its target, a more important priority for the RBI now might be to find ways to make its policies more impactful for the real economy. Changes in the policy rate often have weak effects on the price of loans for households and firms, blunting the desired impact on spending. The RBI is making progress in boosting its effect on the real economy, including through its new term-lending tools. However, more could be done, including cleaning up the balance sheets of weaker banks.

Still, the debate about how far central banks should go to meet their inflation targets will heat up. The latest round of monetary easing by global central banks, including buying financial assets, has contributed to a sharp rise in bond and equity prices. In emerging markets such as India, central banks have adopted new policies, including bond buying, which in the past were considered risky as they could erode the confidence of foreign investors. Some observers worry that this will inevitably lead to large price corrections in future, big losses for some investors and creditors, and financial instability. While this is a risk, the unprecedented collapse in economic activity in 2020 left central banks with few good alternatives. Carefully unwinding these policies will be hard and central bankers will need to communicate clearly with financial markets.

What should be the priority of the government in the next budget: fiscal consolidation or further fiscal support to assist economic recovery?

Priority should be to craft policies that secure a sustainable recovery and limit permanent economic damage. Premature withdrawal of stimulus could pull the rug out from under the recovery at just the wrong time. The longer it takes for the economy to reach the “new normal", the weaker the new normal will be. Firms with good prospects could be forced to close doors. Workers may spend longer looking for work, impacting the skills they had acquired in their previous jobs.

India’s stimulus has also been quite modest, suggesting that there is less urgency to tighten compared to some other economies. Of course, India still faces a challenge in getting its finances back onto a more sustainable footing and the government will need to explain how it plans to do so over the coming years, but too much tightening now could prove counter-productive.

The government has started focusing on self-reliance through production-linked incentive schemes for import substitution and making its manufacturing sector globally competitive. How effective do you think such schemes will be?

India’s production-linked incentive scheme is, in part, an attempt to overcome the challenges of complexity and scale. Modern technology supply chains rely on complex ecosystems, often including hundreds of local suppliers and the ready availability of local talent, which are difficult and costly to move. Providing subsidies for new investments could help offset the costs of shifting parts of these chains. However, without supporting policies that remove infrastructure and land bottlenecks and improve contract enforcement, these policies may have limited effect.

Which areas should the government focus on more to be part of the global supply chains and attract factories that aim to shift base from China?

India is a prime candidate for firms that may seek to diversify their supply chains from China. One of India’s key advantages is scale, including a large, increasingly educated workforce and a potentially vast domestic market.

However, scale also relies on the removal of bottlenecks that constrain a firm’s ability to expand or keep its costs low. Policies that remove these bottlenecks could have a huge impact and make it easier for firms to get products to market and to expand. Another priority should be contract enforcement. Modern supply chains rely on large networks of domestic suppliers and multinational firms must trust that their suppliers will deliver on time and to specification.

