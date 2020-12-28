‘Excessive fiscal tightening can prove to be counter-productive’

Compared to India’s emerging market peers, the economic policy response to covid-19 has been much smaller. This partly explains why the fall in India’s output, compared to what it would have been without the virus, will be so big. We estimate that fiscal policy has added about one percentage point to demand during the current fiscal year, less than half of what we see elsewhere, including countries such as Brazil, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The good news is that India’s fiscal support was well directed, helping to cushion incomes and boost the welfare of India’s poorest citizens. Monetary policy has provided more support, but legacies of the past, including weak balance sheets of some large banks and struggles among non-bank financial firms, have meant that it took some time to have an effect. In recent months, financial conditions, including interest rates, bond yields, and lending rates, have eased a lot, which should help boost recovery. However, fiscal policy remains more important in this cycle.