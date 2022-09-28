The Vedanta chairman took a moment to express his joy over this significant milestone achieved by the country. He said a fair share of the credit goes to the youth of India who has taken on the role of innovators and dreamers in the country's growth story.
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal had a big smile on his face when he read the headline of India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world. The country has now surpassed the United Kingdom. The Vedanta chairman took a moment to express his joy over this significant milestone achieved by the country. He said a fair share of the credit goes to the youth of India who has taken on the role of innovators and dreamers in the country's growth story.
On his LinkedIn account, Agarwal wrote, "A few weeks back, when I opened the newspaper to read with my morning tea, I had a big smile on my face. The headline read that India had surpassed the UK to become the fifth largest economy in the world!"
"A fair share of credit goes to the youth of our country who have taken on the role of innovators and dreamers in India’s growth story," Agarwal's note added.
Agarwal reminisced the days of his childhood when he had to go and buy groceries from the Kirana shop in Patna. He said that the struggle of balancing all the groceries on the cycle would leave him feeling tired. Hence, he took a moment to acknowledge innovative start-ups like Zomato and Zepto which have helped even his 7-year-old granddaughter in ordering food with a touch of a button.
His note said, "When I was a kid, my maaji would send me on my little cycle to the nearby ration ki dukaan to get groceries in Patna. The struggle of balancing all the groceries on the cycle would leave me feeling tired. Today, thanks to our innovative start-ups like Zomato and Zepto, my 7-year-old granddaughter can order food with a touch of a button."
"With the power of tech, these companies have become a day-to-day need in our lives," he wrote.
Over the country becoming the third largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and China, Agarwal felt proud. His note cited that in 2021, 44 Indian startups achieved unicorn status, taking the overall number to 83 unicorns in India! He added, "And this is not it. I want the world to know that we are just getting started…"
Further, Agarwal's note added, "I have been lucky to interact with some of these top minds through various university visits and I can tell you that they are extremely passionate about taking India forward. The boom India has seen in the field of agriculture is also a result of their efforts. Startups like AgroStar and WayCool are breaking the barriers for farmers by helping them increase their production through technology and data. After all, our youth isn’t afraid to go after their dreams."
Going ahead, Agarwal's note said, "one thing we must remember is that unique problems call for unique solutions. Frugal innovation, or as we love to call it, ‘Jugaad’, has always been one of our inherent strengths amongst Indian business leaders. We must take advantage of this unique skill set we have that sets us apart from the world."
By looking at what the country has achieved already, Agarwal said, "I can proudly say that by 2030, we will be in the top 3!"
India emerged as the world's 5th largest economy, overtaking Britain. This unprecedented moment is hailed by several industrialists, business tycoons, and bankers.
