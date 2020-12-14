‘Farmers fear the story of low mobile tariff will be repeated’

The reluctance of farmers to accept the central government’s written offer to dilute the three farm laws stems from their fear that the government could issue executive orders and dispense with guarantees that minimum support prices (MSPs) offer, said Siraj Hussain, a former agriculture secretary

The reluctance of farmers to accept the central government’s written offer to dilute the three farm laws stems from their fear that the government could issue executive orders and dispense with guarantees that minimum support prices (MSPs) offer, said Siraj Hussain, a former agriculture secretary. However, Hussain, a visiting senior fellow with the New Delhi-based think-tank, the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, is hopeful of a solution soon. For one, there could be off-the-record conversations that could be away from the public limelight, he said during an interview. Second, the Centre could be reaching out to farmers through a long-time former ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, he said. Edited excerpts.

The reluctance of farmers to accept the central government’s written offer to dilute the three farm laws stems from their fear that the government could issue executive orders and dispense with guarantees that minimum support prices (MSPs) offer, said Siraj Hussain, a former agriculture secretary. However, Hussain, a visiting senior fellow with the New Delhi-based think-tank, the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, is hopeful of a solution soon. For one, there could be off-the-record conversations that could be away from the public limelight, he said during an interview. Second, the Centre could be reaching out to farmers through a long-time former ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, he said. Edited excerpts.

This is the biggest agitation by farmers to affect parts of north India since the late 1980s when farmers laid siege to the national capital. What has led to the anger of farmers this time?

This is the biggest agitation by farmers to affect parts of north India since the late 1980s when farmers laid siege to the national capital. What has led to the anger of farmers this time? Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

There has been talk about reforming the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and reducing the restrictions on trading in APMCs because of licensing, but this is the first time that the Centre has come out with a legislation. The reform of APMCs has been under discussion since 2003 when a model APMC law was circulated to the states.

However, the general consensus was that agriculture is a state subject, and thus it was left to state governments to enact laws based on the model APMC Act, 2003.

This time, the farmers in some states noticed with great concern the Centre’s action of legislating two new laws governing trade outside APMCs and regulating contract farming. Coupled with amendments to the Essential Commodities Act, the farmers were convinced that the government has finally decided to bring major changes to the way trading in AMPC markets is done.

The farmers are not unaware of the recommendations of various committees. The recommendation of the high-level committee chaired by (former Himachal Pradesh chief minister) Shanta Kumar regarding reduction in public distribution system (PDS) coverage from 67% of the Indian population to about 40% was already worrying farmers as they thought that the government’s need to procure foodgrain will go down. As Punjab and Haryana have large surpluses of wheat and rice, their farmers are more fearful of any dilution of PDS.

The standoff continues despite the Union government offering significant changes to the farm Acts. Why are farmers not open to the amendment of the laws?

It is true that the government has agreed to modify the recent Acts to enable state governments to impose conditions of licensing in trade areas also, which are outside the physical boundaries of APMCs.

The Centre has also agreed to allow states to impose a market fee and other charges in trade areas also as they are applicable to transactions in APMCs. This should have resolved the concerns of farmers about the withering away of APMCs because of the difference in the tax structure between APMCs and outside. The Centre has also agreed to modify the laws to bring the legal dispute under the jurisdiction of civil courts rather than sub-divisional magistrates and district magistrates.

The non-acceptance of these changes proposed by the government is because of the loss of trust between the farmers and the government. The groups of farmers, predominantly from Punjab and Haryana, would not be unaware of recent legislation amending the labour laws. They would be thinking that if the government, which has a majority in both Houses of Parliament could easily amend the labour laws, any executive order issued by the government guaranteeing the continuation of MSPs can be easily dispensed with in future.

The farmers have called for intensifying protests with a hunger strike on 14 December. We also hear some sort of breakthrough is possible. At least, that is what Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has informed. Are you hopeful of a solution soon?

I think the two parties could be carrying out some off-the-record negotiations. The Centre has the Akali Dal as a long-term ally, and it would not be surprising if its influence over farm leaders is used by the government.

Moreover, the strength of the government and the perseverance of farmers are not comparable. The farmers could not be prevented from reaching the borders of Delhi despite the use of tear gas, roadblocks, water cannons and even the digging of roads by the government of Haryana, but the central government’s resources and those of the farmers are not comparable.

Moreover, the government seems to have almost the entire Hindi and English electronic media on its side, barring just a few exceptions. It is only through social media, the farmers have been able to make their arguments heard.

So, it is an unequal confrontation. So they are under greater pressure to reach an agreement with the government.

There are critics who point out that Bihar phased out APMC some time ago, but the state is yet to see the benefits of it. Is this argument valid?

It is unrealistic to believe that the mere repeal of the APMC Act will get private investment. The investment climate in a state is also impacted by the infrastructure of the state, such as rural roads, electricity, literacy, availability of land for industrial use, bureaucratic culture, and purchasing power of consumers.

Finally, law and order of a state and proximity to markets are also extremely important.

There was a very poor response to tenders floated for warehouses for foodgrain under the Private Entrepreneurs Guarantee Scheme even though the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was guaranteeing payment of rent for 10 years. In other states such as Andhra Pradesh, FCI received very low rates under the scheme.

What is the way out of the situation for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)? Do you think repealing the laws would affect the credibility of the Union government?

I don’t think the repeal of the Acts will affect credibility. It seems that the people do not mind any action taken by the government. Several decisions taken in the past, such as demonetization and lockdown in March-May 2020, enjoyed popular support despite extreme hardship faced by the vast number of India’s poor. If the government wishes to repeal the two Acts and withdraw the modification under the Essential Commodities Act, its goodwill with common people is not going to go down. It is only the media that has made it a prestige issue for the government.

Is the demand to legalize MSP procurement practically possible?

It would not be possible for the government to enforce a law mandating MSP for all 23 crops for which MSP is declared. Sugarcane is the only crop that cannot be bought by sugar mills at a price lower than the price declared by the government in the form of fair and remunerative price and state advised price.

The way to help farmers is direct income support rather than a legally mandated MSP.

Why are farmers afraid to try out the new regime proposed by these laws? Do you think the position taken by the Opposition parties warning of the dangers of allowing corporates to enter the agriculture sector is the right approach?

Many agricultural commodities are bought by large private sector companies. In many states, the farmers have been selling it to corporates for a long time. Sugarcane and cotton are examples. More buyers of farmers produce, whether large corporates or e-commerce players or exporters or processors can help farmers get a better price. The entry of organized business in the horticulture sector, for example, can bring more stability to prices received by farmers. Moreover, farmers already have the experience of entering into contracts with corporates. For example, a large quantum of seed production is through contract farming. About two-thirds of poultry production is also through a contractual arrangement.

However, the changes in the Essential Commodities Act may also have a more direct and early impact on consumer prices. For some high-value commodities in which domestic production is less than the demand, such as pulses and oilseeds, there may be a possibility of corporates stocking up a large quantity at the time of harvest. It is possible that they use their market domination for hiking the prices.

I think the farmers have noticed the entry of some big corporates in retail and fear that the story of the low tariff of mobile phones may be repeated for agricultural produce also.