‘Farmers wary of no negotiation powers in new private markets’

The discussions took place in a cordial setting. Both sides are patient with each other and they are listening to each other. However, there is a huge gap between what the farmers are demanding and what the government is ready to offer. The government should not look at the demands as a matter of prestige. What farmers are asking for is legitimate, a full repeal by way of an immediate ordinance and later, through Parliament. Amendments are not acceptable. A bad law that has gone wrong in its objective will only become worse by changing it here and there. Farmers say they never asked for these laws and there is no evidence that without these laws, their lives and livelihoods will not improve.