'Fasten seat belts worldwide': More rate hike likely from US Fed, Uday Kotak explains
- The Kotak Mahindra Bank's MD believes that US inflation is still sticky and more rate hikes are likely from the Fed. He also sees the rate hike cycle higher for a longer period.
Billionaire banker, Uday Kotak expects more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve as he sees signs of sticky inflation. Kotak believes the Fed rate hikes will be higher for a longer duration. The latest reading of US inflation slowed slightly to 6.4%, however, is lower than the street's expectations.
