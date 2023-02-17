According to Sonal Badhan, Economist at Bank of Baroda, US CPI data for Jan’23 came in at 6.4% versus estimates of 6.2% and 6.5% in Dec’22. In MoM terms too CPI was up (+0.5%) compared with 0.1% increase in Dec’22. Significant increase in clothing, medical care commodities, and transport services pushed inflation up on sequential basis. This has revived fears of elevated rates in the US for a longer duration of time.

