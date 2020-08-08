Home >News >India >'Fight against injustice': Rahul says on 78th anniversary of Quit India movement
'Fight against injustice': Rahul says on 78th anniversary of Quit India movement

Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 04:37 PM IST PTI

The Congress leader says Mahatma Gandhi's slogan of 'do or die' will have to be given a new meaning -- 'fight against injustice, don't be afraid'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Mahatma Gandhi's slogan of "do or die" will have to be given a new meaning -- "fight against injustice, don't be afraid".

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.

Mahatma Gandhi had given a "do or die" call to the people of India in a final push to make the British leave the country.

"Gandhi ji's slogan of 'do or die' will have to be given a new meaning on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. 'Fight against injustice, do not be afraid!'" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

