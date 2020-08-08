'Fight against injustice': Rahul says on 78th anniversary of Quit India movement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Mahatma Gandhi's slogan of "do or die" will have to be given a new meaning -- "fight against injustice, don't be afraid".

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Mahatma Gandhi's slogan of "do or die" will have to be given a new meaning -- "fight against injustice, don't be afraid".

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Mahatma Gandhi had given a "do or die" call to the people of India in a final push to make the British leave the country.

"Gandhi ji's slogan of 'do or die' will have to be given a new meaning on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. 'Fight against injustice, do not be afraid!'" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Rahul Gandhi