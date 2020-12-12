'First snow at Manali': Anand Mahindra feels like 'hitting open road to North'

As the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand woke up to the landscape covered in a white blanket of snow on Saturday, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his wish of reaching the mountains.

"What tantalising images shared this morning by @singhkavinder MD of @clubmahindra...The first snow at our White Meadows Resort, Manali. Oh man, now I really do feel like hopping into a Thar & hitting the open road to the North (sic)," wrote Mahindra.

What tantalising images shared this morning by @singhkavinder MD of @clubmahindra The first snow at our White Meadows Resort, Manali. Oh man, now I really do feel like hopping into a Thar & hitting the open road to the North.. pic.twitter.com/qfWZcIwFfN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2020

The plains of the Kashmir Valley received the season's first snowfall on Saturday, bringing hope and excitement among the local people and tourists alike.

The minimum and maximum temperatures across the state dropped a few notches on Friday, the meteorological department said.

According to weather department officials, fresh western disturbance (WD) is active and could bring more rain and snowfall in Ladakh and Kashmir. The fresh snowfall has disrupted traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

The minimum temperatures in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie were recorded at 4 degrees, 5 degrees and 5.4 degrees Celsius. Shimla recorded a low of 7 degrees.

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to snow accumulation in Jawahar Tunnel, said the UT Traffic Police. Several other places were also blocked due to landslides.

India Meteorological Department, in its daily forecast, predicted a "generally cloudy sky with light rain" in Srinagar with minimum temperature at 1 degree Celsius and maximum at 10 degrees Celsius.

