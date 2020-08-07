'Friends! My COVID test is negative,' says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 infection. "Friends! My COVID test is negative. The report came today. I was in isolation for the last one week because I had attended a meeting with Amit Shah Ji a day before he was found positive," Prasad posted on Twitter today.

Prasad went into home isolation after Union home minister Amit Shah had tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday. He admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. Union home minister urged all who had come in contact with him to either get tested for infection.

‘To follow protocol I hv isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shah Ji on Saturday evening for n official meeting. I’m working from home & following daily routine including Yoga & exercise.Also reading books & enjoying classical music,’ this is what Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote on Monday.

