Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >'Friends! My COVID test is negative,' says Ravi Shankar Prasad
A file photo of Ravi Shankar Prasad.

'Friends! My COVID test is negative,' says Ravi Shankar Prasad

1 min read . 07:36 PM IST Staff Writer

Ravi Shankar Prasad went into home isolation after Union home minister Amit Shah had tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 infection. "Friends! My COVID test is negative. The report came today. I was in isolation for the last one week because I had attended a meeting with Amit Shah Ji a day before he was found positive," Prasad posted on Twitter today.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 infection. "Friends! My COVID test is negative. The report came today. I was in isolation for the last one week because I had attended a meeting with Amit Shah Ji a day before he was found positive," Prasad posted on Twitter today.

Prasad went into home isolation after Union home minister Amit Shah had tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday. He admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. Union home minister urged all who had come in contact with him to either get tested for infection.

Prasad went into home isolation after Union home minister Amit Shah had tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday. He admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. Union home minister urged all who had come in contact with him to either get tested for infection.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

‘To follow protocol I hv isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shah Ji on Saturday evening for n official meeting. I’m working from home & following daily routine including Yoga & exercise.Also reading books & enjoying classical music,’ this is what Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote on Monday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated