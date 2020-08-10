Seldom does a meme or internet sensation becomes as popular as the ongoing "Binod" trend that compels everyone to become a part of it, no matter if its an individual or a company. And online payment app Paytm was one of the many companies to join the bandwagon.

Paytm, among other companies, joined the most popular and yet bizarre internet trend by changing its official Twitter handle to 'Binod' for a short while.

This came as a response to a request from a Twitter user named '@GabbbarSingh', who following the trend asked Paytm to change its name on the micro-blogging site.

Gabbar wrote “@Paytm..Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. C'mon."

The company responded to his tweet with "Done" and changed its name to Binod.

Wondering what this bizarre trend is all about and exactly where it originated from?

The trend originated from a YouTube channel Slayy Point after it shared a video from where creators Abhyudaya and Gautami decided to examine the comments section of YouTube videos.

In the video titled "Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)," which was shared on 15 July, they highlighted some of the most nonsensical comments in the section ever.

One of these, from a user named Binod Tharu, contained nothing more than his first name "Binod" in most of their Youtube videos including this one.

Binod’s full name is Binod Thakur and he has a YouTube account with no videos. His activity on the social media platform is simply to go on the comment sections of the videos and type put his first name.

And that's about it. The video highlighting this peculiar comment became viral in no time and started flooding every social media platform with users commenting nothing else but "Binod."

The trend became extremely popular and soon leading brands like Swiggy, Tinder, Netflix apart from just Paytm started picking up on it.

Tinder India came out to be the most creative of all of them to carry forward the meme. First, they sent out a tweet that read, ‘Yes Binod is on Tinder’ and followed it up with, ‘Binod just matched with Binodini.’

Update - Binod just matched with Binodini https://t.co/QmV4IHwgCY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020





Popular streaming platform Disney+Hotstar, added to the meme's chorus:

We know you have a #Binod meme too. Tell us in the comments. pic.twitter.com/tFPUlO0clm — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 7, 2020

Airtel India suggested a witty way to answer all phone calls

Receive every call with "Haan #Binod Bol"



Comment and tag us with their reactions😂 — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 7, 2020





Netflix India appreciated another such hero, Armaan, who according to them, had commented on every tweet sent from their handle over the last year.

In addition to the appreciation for #Binod, let us not forget another hero, Armaan, who has commented this on every tweet of ours for the last year. https://t.co/DNpf4CC36i — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 7, 2020

The trend has just kept growing for past couple of days with hoards of memes and funny content is being shared by users across social media platforms. Some of these are:





#Binod might not write anything else, but we do have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/1It1yZE7Tq — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) August 7, 2020

Everyone making memes on "binod"

Meanwhile binod: pic.twitter.com/53iKkacPZY — puja_writes.__ (@sanskariladki__) August 10, 2020





As already known, the year 2020 has been anything but normal. With the pandemic, lockdowns, earthquakes etc, this year has kept people wondering what worse can happen. However, with most of us staying home, away from outdoor gathering, such memes are worth a laugh and pumps up the spirits of the people around.

