The former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover has highlighted his strong opinions on marrying early in your 20s. When Grover was asked about his lessons from the 20s which helped him later in his business journey. To which Grover replied, “Get Married."
In an appearance on The Ranveer Show Podcast, Ashneer said, “I have a major view on people marrying late, people not marrying and people marrying and not having kids." He said people are nowadays are procrastinating everything in life.
As per Grover, both men and women have a biological clock which is meant that a person should get married early, have a kid and then get free to do bigger things in life."
Grover advices to use 20s smartly and find a soulmate if one can and get married early. “This will give you a direction, purpose in life." Explaining it further, he said with this a person won't be distracted in life.
“You know you have kids at home to look after and also have responsibility towards them." With this responsibility, a person will get motivation and purpose in life, Grover said.
Speaking about career lessons, Grover has adviced people to finish their education.
Seeing his views, the internet was quick to build up their opinions. Some agreed to him while some did not.
One user wrote, “Best advice I've heard on when to get married and how it anchors your career. Absolutely agree with him."
Some other said, “Everyone seems to be missing the same point. What if I am not lucky enough that things didn't work out with right person at early age? And then if I don't want to marry for the sake of it. Ik Ashneer had a love marriage, but he seems to be putting this also in career perspective."
One user commented, “get married/have kids when you want to. age criteria puts unnecessary pressure and leads to unhappiness/regret later. also you get perspective as you age a bit and clarity helps you make these decisions better. single ppl are not awaara, they chose to focus and prioritize self"
Other wrote, “I’m married and have a 7 months kid at the age of 26. And I’m totally satisfied, aligned and focused. Agree with Ashneer Grover Bhai."
“Can’t agree more!! It’s become fashionable to marry late !!"
Other user wrote, “Totally agree. Not that I promote marrying hastily or one should be hellbent on marrying before 30 or so, but it's generally better as it helps streamline your life and plan ahead properly. But then if marrying late, make sure you're utilising your unmarried phase properly."
“Absolutely true , and best way to live life, marry before 25 , kids before 30, from 30-50 economic and personal growth..after 50 more focus on spiritual self and social welfare…"
While some other believed, “It's his individual opinion which is true to some extent however doesn't apply in all sections of society"
“Disagreed. At 25-26 most people, especially men, are not in a position to sustain their own lives independently and that's the reason why people seek more time. Everyone isn't born with a silver spoon. 80s and 90s logic won't work in 2023. Atleast Ashneer should've known it," other wrote.
Some other wrote, "To each their own!!! Its very subjective to individual and can't be generalized." Other said, “He should stop being judgemental about other people's life. Everyone's life isn't same neither is everyone's life goals. Let everyone decide their soul calling purpose.."
Recently, Grover on his LinedIn profile had also launched a teaser document about his new company, Third Unicorn. While sharing details about this new venture, Grover in his post on LinkedIn invited people to join his company. Grover has also promised that employees will get a Mercedes after completing five years in the company and says “gratuity to bezzati liye hoti hai."
Meanwhile, speaking of the ongoing law suit, the Delhi High Court on Monday had told the counsel for Grover to ask him to maintain decorum and not to speak against the company’s chief officers.
The court was hearing a civil suit filed by BharatPe on 8 December seeking ₹88 crore in damages and orders to restrain Grover and others from making defamatory statements against the fintech company. At the last hearing on 8 December, the Delhi HC issued summons to Grover and his family and asked them to file a reply in two weeks.
After hearing both parties, the Court granted Grover, his wife and former head of controls Madhuri Jain Grover, and their family members, more time to file responses to the suit. The bench ordered, "Issue notice on defendants' application to the plaintiff. Notice accepted. Three more weeks time granted to the defendants to file their responses to the interim applicants. Written statements to be filed in response to the main suit as well."
In this suit, BharatPe is seeking damages from Grover and family, including a claim for payment made against the invoices of non-existent vendors, amounting to ₹71.7 crore; payments made to vendors purportedly providing recruitment services totalling ₹7.6 crore; ₹5 crore in damages for loss of reputation to the company caused by tweets and other statements made by Grover and his family members.
