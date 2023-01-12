After hearing both parties, the Court granted Grover, his wife and former head of controls Madhuri Jain Grover, and their family members, more time to file responses to the suit. The bench ordered, "Issue notice on defendants' application to the plaintiff. Notice accepted. Three more weeks time granted to the defendants to file their responses to the interim applicants. Written statements to be filed in response to the main suit as well."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}