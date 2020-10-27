Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Republican Party of India (A) leader has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai.

Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actress Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A). Following Payal Ghosh's induction, Athawale got himself tested for Covid-19.

Payal Ghosh who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape joined Athawale's Republican Party of India (A) yesterday. She was appointed vice president of the women's wing of RPI(A).

"I thank her for joining the party and I welcome her," Athawale said.

The Union minister's 'Go Corona Go' chant became a national sensation. "I gave the slogan in February, when the Covid-19 situation was not as bad in India," Athawale said.

"At that time people were saying, will this make corona go away? Now we are seeing this slogan all across the world," he added.

In February, a video of Athawale, alson with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India here on 20 February during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus in China.

60-year-old Athawale is a member of the Rajya Sabha and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi-led ministry.

The minister is also a diabetic, an aide said.

On 26 October, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, too, had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai.

