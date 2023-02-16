'Good to read this', Zerodha's Nithin Kamath's tweet gets a response from PM Modi
- According to a statement issued by the Tribal Affairs Ministry, Millets are an integral part of the diet of tribal communities, and the United Nations, at the behest of India, declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath in a series of tweet shared that how he adds ragi to wheat flour and dosa batter at home and said that it makes the food healthier and tastier. His tweet has also caught Prime Minister Modi's attention.
