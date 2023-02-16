Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath in a series of tweet shared that how he adds ragi to wheat flour and dosa batter at home and said that it makes the food healthier and tastier. His tweet has also caught Prime Minister Modi's attention.

According to a statement issued by the Tribal Affairs Ministry, Millets are an integral part of the diet of tribal communities, and the United Nations, at the behest of India, declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Speaking of Kamath's tweet, he also wrote how millets are good for the planet because they consume much less water and pesticides.

In a tweet, he wrote, “We add millet (ragi) to wheat flour and dosa batter at home. It's healthier & tastier. Most of us don't know that millets are also good for the planet because they consume much less water and pesticides. The reason why everyone should introduce millet & talk about it too."

“The United Nations has declared 2023 the International Year of Millets. As the world discovers the health and ecological benefits of millets, India can become the global millet hub and also create green jobs locally. Millets were popular in India until the British," he added.

Further adding its benefits, he said that “Millets like ragi, jowar, and bajra are rich in micronutrients, fiber, protein & complex carbs, and antioxidants, and are gluten-free."

Adding the benefit of millets, he wrote, “An added benefit of millets is that since they're produced locally, we can avoid carbon emissions linked to food transportation. If millets are distributed through Govt programs & mid-day meal initiatives, Indians would get more nutrition & would also have less diabetes risk."

Sharing his tweet, PM Modi who had met Kamath earlier this week at the Bengaluru Raj Bhavan wrote that it was a good read. “Let us all make Shree Ann a part of our lives," PM wrote.

Nithin in a LinkedIn post wrote, “It was an honour to meet our PM Narendra Modi. My new health and fitness goal is to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72. He spent almost 30 mins late in the night interacting with Nikhil Kamath and me, despite all his meetings and travels through the day."

Speaking on millets, the government on 11 February said that popularisation of millets in the country will lead to increase in the income of small and marginal farmers and urged international organisations, academia and hotel industry to revive the forgotten glory of "miracle millets".

The year 2023 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of the Millet, following a proposal by India, which wants to position itself as a global hub for millets. Several initiatives are being undertaken in this regard. Addressing 9th International Chefs Conference organised by the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations here, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said millets are considered traditional food for more than half a billion people across Asia and Africa.