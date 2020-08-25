‘Govt could look at issuing bonds to plug shortfall in defence funding’

Earlier this month, the defence ministry outlined a list of 101 systems, including advanced hardware such as submarines that it said it would stop importing. The ministry estimates that contracts worth almost ₹4 trillion will be given to domestic industry in the next five to seven years. It has also bifurcated capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with about ₹52,000 crore for procurement from domestic firms this year, a move that was hailed by India Inc.