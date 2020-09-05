‘Normal recruitments to continue’: FinMin on order banning creation of new posts

Centre on Saturday clarified that there's no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Government of India. Ministry of Finance said "normal recruitments" will continue as usual without any curbs.

"Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Rlwy Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs," said Ministry of Finance in an official statement.

CLARIFICATION:

There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India . Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Rlwy Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/paQfrNzVo5 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 5, 2020

While referring to a circular released on Friday, the ministry said it only deals with "internal procedure for creation of posts".

"The Dept. of Expenditure circular dated 04 Sept 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does NOT in anyway affect or curtail recruitment," the ministry further said.

The government on Friday asked all ministries /departments to review appointments of consultants, curtail functions and ban use of imported paper for printing as part of measures to rationalise non-priority expenditure.

The finance ministry has issued the instructions on expenditure management with a view to improving the quality of public expenditure, containing non-developmental spending and ensuring availability of adequate resources for critical priority schemes, the Department of Expenditure said.

"In the context of the present fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on Government resources, there is a need for further economy and rationalisation of non-priority expenditure, while protecting and preserving priority expenditure," the department said in an office memorandum.

With regard to administrative expenditure, the Department of Expenditure, under the finance ministry, said no printing or publishing of books, publications, documents will be done on imported paper, except where printing is done abroad by Indian missions.

"Expenditures on functions such as celebrations of Foundation Day etc, should be discouraged or if felt necessary be appropriately curtailed. In any case, travel for such functions and provision of bags or mementos should be avoided," the ministry said.

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Centre withdraw its circular calling for a freeze on the creation of new posts, and urged it to create more vacancies while filling the existing ones in the wake of the alleged rise in unemployment.

As part of measures to rationalise non-priority expenditure, the government on Friday asked all ministries and departments to review appointments of consultants, curtail functions among other steps. It said there will be a ban on the creation of new posts, except with the approval of the expenditure department.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the issue, alleging that the Modi dispensation's thinking is "minimum government, maximum privatisation".

The COVID-19 pandemic is just an excuse and the intention is to make government offices "free" of permanent staff, he alleged on Twitter.

"Rob the future of the youth and promote friends," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and urged the people to speak up.

At an online media briefing, Congress leader and former Union minister Rajeev Shukla said the government has come out with the circular which has suggested that new jobs cannot be created at all and the vacancies which are already existing should not be filled.

"This is a very alarming situation since the country’s economy is already in doldrums. Our GDP has gone down -23.9 per cent. An ILO report suggests that 40 crore people are going to be below the poverty line.

"So, in this situation, if the government stops helping people, if the government stops creating new jobs, if the government is not coming forward or stepping up to support the young people, then who is going to support them," he asked.

The private sector is already into retrenchment because its financial situation is very bad, he said.

