‘Govt should focus on sectors that create jobs’

There are several factors that drive the recovery. If you see the recovery that is happening in the US, Europe, China and other markets, it is really driven by the monetary policy and by the rate of new covid-19 infections. Unfortunately, in India, the covid-19 rate and its impact is still at a very high level. This will preclude full opening of the economy. Once the situation comes under control, you will start seeing the economy open up and manufacturing activities will pick up significantly.