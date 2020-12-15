‘Govt will invite bids for green ammonia projects in 6 months’

It is difficult. Basically, in solar, the trajectory is towards lower and lower tariffs. So, the longer it takes, the more difficult it will become to sell it. It is already very difficult because with every successive month, fresh bids will come out where the tariffs will be lower. So, if you have a bid today, you may get a rate X but three months down the line, this may seem to be high. So, if you are not able to sell it now, selling it two months or three months down the line will be more difficult. And selling it six months down the line will be more difficult. So, they are at it. They will try, let us see.