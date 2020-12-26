'Guidelines to prevent and contain spread of new Covid strain in Karnataka soon'

Health minister K Sudhakar said there will be a meeting with the Home Department on prevention and containment of the new variant and will also release guidelines for New Year celebrations

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said his department will discuss with the Home Department on prevention and containment of a new variant of coronavirus and come up with guidelines soon.

Regarding vaccine trials, Sudhakar said third stage trials are being conducted in various states including Karnataka.

"Anyone can volunteer to take the vaccine at this stage.I have personally appealed to many frontline warriors, especially medical students to volunteer for trials," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.