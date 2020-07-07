Home >News >India >'Happy Birthday, Captain Cool': Mumbai Police redefines ‘MSD’ initials
A file photo of M.S. Dhoni. (Getty Images)
A file photo of M.S. Dhoni. (Getty Images)

'Happy Birthday, Captain Cool': Mumbai Police redefines ‘MSD’ initials

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 02:05 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Mumbai Police's official handle today came up with a unique way to wish former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni

New Delhi: As ace wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today, Mumbai Police's official handle today came up with a unique way to wish the former skipper. While the tweet is dedicated to Dhoni, the post also has a message. Using the initials of 'Mahendra Singh Dhoni', Mumbai Police's handle used MSD to denote 'maintain social distancing' as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

With this message, the handle captioned the post as: "Do it the 'Mahi Way' - Stay 'Not Out', Stay Cool & Stump. Happy Birthday, Captain Cool.

With the surge in the number of coronavirus cases, need for maintaining social distancing needs to be emphasised.

India's Covid-19 tally raced past the seven lakh-mark with 22,252 fresh infections, according to the data released by the Union health ministry. India's coronavirus infection caseload stands at 7,19,665, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.



Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout