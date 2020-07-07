Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Happy Birthday, Captain Cool': Mumbai Police redefines ‘MSD’ initials
A file photo of M.S. Dhoni.

'Happy Birthday, Captain Cool': Mumbai Police redefines ‘MSD’ initials

1 min read . 02:05 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Mumbai Police's official handle today came up with a unique way to wish former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni

New Delhi: As ace wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today, Mumbai Police's official handle today came up with a unique way to wish the former skipper. While the tweet is dedicated to Dhoni, the post also has a message. Using the initials of 'Mahendra Singh Dhoni', Mumbai Police's handle used MSD to denote 'maintain social distancing' as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

With this message, the handle captioned the post as: "Do it the 'Mahi Way' - Stay 'Not Out', Stay Cool & Stump. Happy Birthday, Captain Cool.

With the surge in the number of coronavirus cases, need for maintaining social distancing needs to be emphasised.

India's Covid-19 tally raced past the seven lakh-mark with 22,252 fresh infections, according to the data released by the Union health ministry. India's coronavirus infection caseload stands at 7,19,665, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

